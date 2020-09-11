MLW Pulp Fusion video featuring Kevin Von Erich, King Mo, Injustice, Logan Creed, The Dynasty, Kevin Ku, Salina de la Renta, Konnan

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW released the latest edition of its Pulp Fusion video series on Thursday. Check it out below or via the MLW YouTube Page.

Powell’s POV: The official preview lists the following: Kevin Von Erich reveals something never before known about World Class Championship Wrestling and its connection to Major League Wrestling, Kevin Ku alongside Team Filthy readies for The Restart, who screwed over Alicia Atout, The Dynasty challenge each other to a dynastic competition, Injustice speaks on Brian Pillman Jr.’s sneak attack, Konnan and Salina de la Renta, Logan Creed makes his victim list, King Mo takes us to the streets of Miami as he trains for The Restart.



