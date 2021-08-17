NXT TV preview: Kushida out, updated lineup for tonight’s Takeover 36 go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Karrion Kross and Samoa Joe meet face to face before their NXT Championship match at NXT Takeover 36.

-“MSK” Nash Carter and Wes Lee vs. Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel for the NXT Tag Titles.

-Roderick Strong’s open challenge kicks off the show.

-Carmelo Hayes vs. Duke Hudson in an NXT Breakout Tournament semifinal match.

-Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell vs. Robert Stone and Jessie Kamea in a mixed tag match.

-Cameron Grimes vs. Josh Briggs.

Powell’s POV: NXT announced that Kushida was not medically cleared for his scheduled NXT Cruiserweight Championship defense against Roderick Strong. The match has been pulled and now Strong will have an open challenge in the opening segment. They also announced Grimes vs. Briggs with the story being that LA Knight offered $10,000 to Briggs to rough up Grimes. The winner of Hayes vs. Hudson will face Odyssey Jones in the tournament finals on a future show. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT as the show airs every Tuesday on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s same night NXT audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.