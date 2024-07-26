AEW All In lineup: The updated card for the Wembley Stadium event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the AEW All In pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday, August 25 in London, England at Wembley Stadium.
-Swerve Strickland vs. Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship
-Toni Storm vs. Mariah May for the AEW Women’s Championship
-Mercedes Mone vs. Britt Baker for the TBS Championship
-MJF vs. Will Ospreay for the AEW American Championship/AEW International Championship
-Jack Perry vs. Darby Allin for the TNT Title
Powell’s POV: AEW made Mone vs. Baker for the TBS Title official since our previous update. Danielson and May won the Owen Hart Cup tournaments to earn their title shots. I will be doing a live review of All In, and a same day audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).
