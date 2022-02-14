AEW Dark Elevation preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Wednesday in Atlantic City, New Jersey at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.

-Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Matt Sydal.

-Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, Daniel Garcia, Matt Lee, and Jeff Parker vs. Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, John Silver, Alex Reynolds, and Alan “5” Angels.

-Nyla Rose, The Bunny, and Emi Sakura vs. Ruby Soho, Tay Conti, and Anna Jay.

-Kevin Matthews vs. Dante Martin.

-Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page vs. Jaden Valo and Steve Pena.

-Riley Shepard vs. Thunder Rosa.

-Zack Clayton vs. Serpentico.

Powell’s POV: A solid lineup by Elevation standards. It will be nice to see Matthews again following his run in Impact Wrestling as KM. Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday morning.