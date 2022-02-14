What's happening...

Samoa Joe inducted into the inaugural class of the ROH Hall of Fame

February 14, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor named Samoa Joe as the latest member of the company’s first Hall of Fame Class. Read the official announcement at ROHWrestling.com.

Powell’s POV: Joe joins Jay Briscoe, Mark Briscoe, and Bryan Danielson in the inaugural class. ROH will be announcing one more act for the initial class. I’ve gone three for three with The Briscoes, Danielson, and Joe so far. I also predicted that CM Punk will be a member of the inaugural class. The final member will be announced next week.

