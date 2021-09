CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest NXT television show: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Ridge Holland, Johnny Gargano vs. LA Knight, NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez vs. Jessi Kamea in a non-title match, Kyle O’Reilly vs. Duke Hudson, Sarray vs. Mandy Rose, Roderick Strong vs. Ikemen Jiro, and more (22:41)…

Click here for the August 31 NXT TV audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.