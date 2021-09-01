AEW Dynamite in Chicago (reports needed), AEW Rampage and Dynamite poll results, Sami Callihan, Doug Williams, Deuce, Mad Dog Vachon, Rocco Rock, Bam Bam Bigelow

CategoriesDot Net Daily

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be held tonight in Chicago, Illinois at NOW Arena. The show features Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson vs. Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix, Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus in an eight-man tag match. Join Jake Barnett for this week’s live review tonight at 7CT/8ET. I will be out tonight, so my audio review will be available for members on Thursday morning this week. My same night audio reviews will return next week.

-We are looking for reports from this week’s AEW events in Chicago. If you are going tonight or going to another upcoming show and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite finished with B as the majority grade with 36 percent of the vote. C finished second with 33 percent. I gave the show a C- grade and felt it was an underwhelming edition aside from the Dynamite debut of CM Punk.

-Friday’s AEW Rampage finished with B as the majority grade from 41 percent of our post show poll voters. A finished second with 20 percent, and C was a close third with 19 percent. I gave the show a B grade, mostly for the hot opening match.

Birthdays and Notables

-Deuce/Sim Snuka is 50.

-Doug Williams is 49.

-Sami Callihan (Sam Johnston) is 34.

-The late Mad Dog Vachon (Joseph Maurice Regis Vachon) was born on September 1, 1929. He died at age 84 on November 21, 2013.

-The late Scott “Bam Bam” Bigelow was born on September 1, 1961. He died of a drug overdose on January 19, 2007 at age 45.

-The late Rocco Rock (Ted Petty) was born on September 1, 1953. He died of a heart attack at age 49 on September 23, 2002.