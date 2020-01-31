ROH announces the return of the Pure Wrestling Title

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor announced that the Pure Wrestling Title will return for the first time in over 13 years. The champion will be determined in a tournament that will begin April 10 in Columbus, Ohio and April 11 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Read the official announcement via ROHWrestling.com.

Powell’s POV: ROH has not announced whether the old pure rules will be in play. The previous Pure Championship rules allowed for a title changes via disqualification or count-out in addition to the usual pinfall or submission. Each wrestler was allowed three rope breaks during a match. Once a wrestler used three rope breaks, pins and submissions in the ropes were counted. There were also no closed fists allowed, and there were punishments for using closed fists. Bryan Danielson was the last man to hold the championship before it was unified with the ROH World Championship in 2006.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features MLW founder and COO Court Bauer on signing with ICM Partners, the television and streaming landscape for pro wrestling in 2020, the MLW women's division, working with Edge in WWE, not running a show during WrestleMania weekend, partnering with AAA, and much more

