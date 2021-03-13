Impact Wrestling Sacrifice lineup: Unification match and four additional title matches

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the Impact Wrestling Sacrifice event that will stream Saturday.

-Impact World Champion Rich Swann vs. TNA Champion Moose in a unification match.

-“The Good Brothers” Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Juice Robinson and David Finlay for the Impact Tag Titles.

-Deonna Purrazzo vs. ODB for the Knockouts Championship.

-TJP vs. Ace Austin for the X Division Championship.

-Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz vs. Jordynne Grace and Jazz for the Knockouts Tag Titles.

-Eddie Edwards vs. Brian Myers in a Hold Harmless match.

-Chris Sabin and James Storm (w/Jake Something) vs. Joe Doering and Deaner (w/Eric Young).

-Black Taurus and Crazzy Steve vs. “Reno Scum” Luster the Legend and Adam Thornstowe.

-Havok and Nevaeh vs. Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb.

Powell’s POV: The winner of Swann vs. Moose will face AEW Champion Kenny Omega in a title vs. title match at the April 24 Impact Wrestling Rebellion pay-per-view. Sacrifice streams tonight on Impact Plus at 7CT/8ET. The event is also available via FITE TV pay-per-view for $9.99. It’s a good lineup on paper and the unification match makes it arguably the most newsworthy Impact Plus special to date.