NJPW announces additional cancellations, may hold matches without fans present

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following statement to announce the cancellation of events through May 4. Read the official statement that includes refund policies at NJPW1972.com.

In response to the continuing Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, and in light of state of emergency measures across Japan announced on April 7, New Japan Pro-Wrestling has arrived at the decision to cancel all events that were scheduled up to and including Wrestling Dontaku 2020 on May 3 & 4.

We deeply apologise to fans who were looking forward to these events. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the disease. As eager as everyone at New Japan Pro-Wrestling is to return to the ring as soon as possible, the health and safety of our fans, wrestlers and staff, as well as society at large is our utmost concern.

We will make announcements about events scheduled after May 4 upon careful monitoring of this developing situation. We will soon announce refund procedures for the affected events.

NJPW is currently exploring the possibility of presenting matches without fans in attendance; this would only happen if staff and wrestler health and safety can be protected to the highest possible standard.

Meanwhile, programs like the NJPW Together Project will continue to see wrestlers and staff come together to bring the best possible content to fans while we eagerly await the opportunity to entertain live crowds once more.

Powell’s POV: NJPW has not run a show since they announced the cancellation of events that started with the March 1 shows. Some Japanese companies ran shows with crowds in attendance, but NJPW has remained shut down due to the pandemic.



