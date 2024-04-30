WWE Raw rating: WWE Draft Night Two

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.683 million viewers for USA Network, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. Viewership was up from last week’s 1.597 million average. Raw delivered a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.52 rating.

Powell’s POV: The draft boosted the number compared to last week, but it was down in viewership compared to the 2023 draft. One year earlier, the May 1, 2023 edition of Raw delivered 1.778 million viewers and a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the second night of the WWE Draft.