NXT TV preview: The card for tonight’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Joe Coffey vs. Wes Lee vs. Josh Briggs in a Triple Threat to become No. 1 contender to the NXT North American Championship

-Thea Hail vs. Fallon Henley in a qualifying match for the ladder match to crown the first NXT Women’s North American Champion

-Brinley Reece vs. Jaida Parker in a qualifying match for the ladder match to crown the first NXT Women’s North American Champion

-Natalya and Karmen Petrovic vs. Shayna Baszler and Lola Vice

Powell’s POV: Coffey is replacing Ivar, who was pulled from the match due to injury. This episode was taped last week. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).