Tiffany Stratton on making her main roster debut, winning the NXT Women’s Championship, working with Becky Lynch, struggling in her first match

Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor

Insight With Chris Van Vliet with guest Tiffany Stratton

Host: Chris Van Vliet

Podcast available via Podcasts.Apple.com

On her main roster debut: “So I guess I kind of debuted at the Rumble. I didn’t really know that I was making my debut on the main roster, but I had the Rumble. Then that Tuesday, I was kind of waiting to hear if I was going to be on NXT that night, and I wasn’t. So I kind of asked them I was like, ‘Am I getting called up?’ And they’re like, ‘Oh, we’re not sure.’ And then I get a text saying that I have travel for Smackdown. And then I asked ‘Am I called up?; They’re like, ‘We’re not sure.’ And then Friday, I got the confirmation that I was being called up and then I had my in-ring debut and the rest is history.”

On winning the NXT Women’s Championship: “So that day, I’m trying to remember, I’m pretty sure it was a bit chaotic, which is like every single TV. But I honestly was just so nervous. I actually did not like my gear at all that day. I just didn’t like the fit, I didn’t really like the color. I don’t know. It’s just when something doesn’t look amazing on you and it’s like a big moment it’s kind of like, oh, so that was kind of a little downer. But yeah, that day, it was intense. And afterwards, honestly, I had like no feeling like I was numb. I feel like it didn’t hit me until I came back and then I got emotional. It was my longest match I’ve ever had so I was so tired, I was so blown up, I was just exhausted, I hurt my shoulder a little bit. But all in all, it was a great day.”

On her rise in popularity: “My entire NXT run I feel like everything just happened so fast. I had only trained for eight weeks before even debuting on TV. Yeah, so that was scary. And my first match was atrocious, it was so bad. Then I got taken off TV for a couple of weeks. And I was like, I’m gonna come back better than ever. So I worked really hard. I came back I had my second match against Iyo Sky actually. And it was amazing. And then just I kept learning and I kept getting better with every single rep. And I think they saw that. And yeah, like, the sky’s the limit for me right now.”

On why her first match was so bad: “Back then I really didn’t know how to work a crowd or even, I didn’t really know who I was in general. You know, it was kind of just thrown out there and told to figure it out a little bit.”

On possible dream opponents: “Obviously, I’m going to have to go with Charlotte Flair. She is the reason why I got into wrestling. She’s my inspiration. I really look up to her. But also Bianca Belair. I think me versus Charlotte versus Bianca would be such a cool matchup. I feel like we all kind of have similar styles in the ring. So I’m really looking forward to those two for sure.”

On Becky Lynch: “Overall Becky is such a great leader for everybody. And especially for someone who’s kind of just getting their name out there and stuff because she was there. She knows what it’s like to be the rookie and be the one like, nobody knows who you are. So I just think she was so helpful in kind of guiding me through those big matches.”