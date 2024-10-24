Progress Wrestling and Defy Wrestling join Triller+

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TrillerTV issued the following press release on Thursday to announce that Progress Wrestling and Defy Wrestling will be available via TrillerTV+.

October 24, 2024 – PROGRESS Wrestling and DEFY Wrestling, two of the world’s premier independent wrestling promotions, are thrilled to announce an exciting partnership with TrillerTV (formerly known as FITE) to stream their next seven events LIVE on the TrillerTV+ global subscription service.

This strategic collaboration will allow wrestling fans worldwide to experience live, cutting-edge British and American independent wrestling action, starting with PROGRESS’s highly anticipated event, Chapter 172: WEREWOLVES OF LONDON on Sunday, October 27th.

The link to that show on TrillerTV+ can be found here: https://www.trillertv.com/watch/chapter-172-werewolves-of-london/2pfsa/

This marks the beginning of a series of joint streaming shows, showcasing PROGRESS and DEFY’s unique blend of high-octane wrestling from both sides of the Atlantic.

Global Streaming of Independent Wrestling Excellence

With this new streaming deal, PROGRESS and DEFY are set to bring their iconic events to a wider audience than ever before. Fans can access the live streams through TrillerTV+, a platform renowned for being a home to premium independent wrestling content.

The streaming deal will kick off with Chapter 172: WEREWOLVES OF LONDON from the Electric Ballroom in Camden, London. The historic event will feature marquee matches such as KENTA vs. Cara Noir for the DEFY World Championship.

Upcoming Event Schedule:

PROGRESS Wrestling:

October 27 – Chapter 172: WEREWOLVES OF LONDON (London, UK)

November 17 – Chapter 173: STAY YOUNG & INVINCIBLE (Manchester, UK)

November 24 – Chapter 174: VENDETTA 2 (London, UK)

December 29 – Chapter 175: UNBOXING VII (London, UK)

DEFY Wrestling:

November 9-10 – DDT/TJPW/DEFY Joint Event (Seattle, USA)

PROGRESS x DEFY Joint Events:

November 29 – Brooklyn, New York USA

December 1 – Chicago, USA

Chapter 172: WEREWOLVES OF LONDON – Event Preview

The inaugural event of the new partnership, Chapter 172: WEREWOLVES OF LONDON takes place at the legendary Electric Ballroom in Camden, London and the card that includes:

PROGRESS World Title Match: Luke Jacobs (c) vs. Man Like Dereiss

DEFY World Title Match: KENTA (c) vs. Cara Noir

PROGRESS Women’s Title Match: Rhio (c) vs. Lizzy Evo

Tag Team Match: Eddie Dennis & Tate Mayfairs vs. SUBCULTURE (Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews)

PROGRESS Tag Team Title Match: Smokin’ Aces (Charlie Sterling & Nick Riley) (c) vs. The Experience (LA Taylor & Skye Smitson)

PROGRESS Proteus Title Match: Paul Robinson (c) vs. Simon Miller

Team Title Match: Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper) vs. Gene Munny & Session Moth Martina

Fatal 4-Way Match: Ricky Knight Jr. vs. Zozaya vs. Connor Mills vs. Mike D

Watch the show at this link: https://www.trillertv.com/watch/chapter-172-werewolves-of-london/2pfsa/

Leadership Comments on the Partnership

Martyn Best, co-owner of PROGRESS Wrestling, expressed his excitement about the new partnership:

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Triller to bring PROGRESS and DEFY to a wider audience. We’ve seen tremendous growth in our fanbase, and streaming on TrillerTV+ will allow us to reach even more people. Chapter 172 is the perfect way to kick off this partnership with some very compelling matches. Over the next three months, fans can look forward to shows from the UK, Seattle, and the US, with events in Brooklyn and Chicago over the Thanksgiving weekend.”

Adam Bigwood, Chief Content Officer at TrillerTV, shared his enthusiasm:

“As a fan of both PROGRESS and DEFY, I’m thrilled to expand our offering of top-tier independent wrestling. This partnership is part of our broader strategy to grow our combat sports & entertainment portfolio, and it complements our expansion into a premium multi-sport platform.”

About PROGRESS

PROGRESS Wrestling is one of the most prominent independent wrestling promotions in the UK, known for its gritty, hard-hitting style and commitment to showcasing the best up-and-coming talent from the British wrestling scene. Founded in 2012, PROGRESS has become a crucial platform for wrestlers to make their mark on the global stage, with many of its alumni going on to achieve international success in major promotions like WWE, AEW, and NJPW. The promotion has built a loyal fanbase by offering innovative storytelling and hosting events in iconic venues such as the Electric Ballroom in Camden, London.

Over the years, PROGRESS Wrestling has formed partnerships with other top promotions, including DEFY Wrestling and NOAH, broadening its reach and introducing international talent to the UK audience. Known for events like Super Strong Style 16 and Chapter shows, PROGRESS has continuously delivered memorable matches and storylines. With a focus on diversity and inclusivity, the promotion remains at the forefront of modern wrestling, pushing the boundaries of what fans can expect from independent wrestling.

About DEFY Wrestling

DEFY Wrestling is a premier independent wrestling promotion based in Seattle, Washington, known for its cutting-edge shows and unique atmosphere. Since its inception in 2017, DEFY has grown into a key player in the U.S. independent wrestling scene, drawing fans with its blend of high-octane matches and a distinctive underground feel. DEFY has built its reputation on featuring top-tier talent from around the world, with its events often showcasing international stars alongside rising American talent. DEFY’s home venue, Washington Hall, provides an intimate, electric atmosphere that has become synonymous with the promotion’s gritty and intense brand of wrestling.

DEFY has forged notable partnerships with wrestling promotions like New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), PROGRESS Wrestling, and All Elite Wrestling (AEW), giving its roster opportunities to compete on a global stage. Champions such as Swerve Strickland, Nick Wayne, and KENTA have helped elevate the DEFY World Championship as a coveted prize in independent wrestling. Known for its innovative storytelling and consistently delivering memorable matches, DEFY Wrestling continues to make waves in the international wrestling scene, attracting fans from around the world.

About TrillerTV

TrillerTV is a premium Digital Streaming platform for live sports and entertainment, with more than 7 million registered users globally. Through cutting-edge technology, premium content, and cross-platform support, TrillerTV empowers its audience to enjoy and engage with live sports and entertainment on any device – any time, any place, anywhere.

TrillerTV offers consumers exclusive subscription offerings such as AEW Plus in select markets, and TrillerTV+, the best value in streaming sports worldwide. Our TrillerTV+ product is the home of the most robust global independent wrestling promotions around, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, a weekly live slate of combat sports, and live and exclusive Global Soccer (Football) content in select markets. TrillerTV also broadcasts major pay-per-view events across all sports.

Consumers can access TrillerTV via iOS and Android mobile apps, TV apps for Apple TV, Android TV, ROKU, and Amazon Fire TV, as well as on over 7,000 models of Smart TVs and streaming devices. TrillerTV also offers a free ad-supported FAST channel called FITE by Triller 24/7.

Visit TrillerTV online at www.TrillerTV.com. TrillerTV is owned by Triller Hold Co LLC.

For more information:

PROGRESS Wrestling Website : www.progresswrestling.com

DEFY Wrestling Website : www.defywrestling.com

TrillerTV Website : www.trillertv.com

Powell’s POV: TrillerTV+ hosts GCW and a number of top independent promotions. At $7.99 per month (or $69.99 annually) it’s a great bargain for fans of independent pro wrestling.