WWE Smackdown results (4/11): Powell’s live review of WWE Champion Cody Rhodes’ appearance, a gauntlet match for a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 41, Rey Fenix vs. Berto

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,338)

Seattle, Washington at Climate Pledge Arena

Simulcast live April 11, 2025 on USA Network and internationally on Netflix

[Hour One] Shots aired of Seattle while Joe Tesstore checked in on commentary. Backstage shots were shown on Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, Legado Del Fantasma, Rey Fenix, and WWE Champion Cody Rhodes…

Tessitore was joined by Wade Barrett on commentary and they were shown speaking at their desk. Tessitore set up a recap of Kevin Owens announcing his neck injury on last week’s show followed by Randy Orton coming out and putting Nick Aldis down with an RKO after being told he no longer has a WrestleMania match…

Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis stood in the ring and said there were a lot of memorable and viral moments from last week’s show and he was there to address one in particular. Aldis said he had been instructed to maintain his professionalism and said he would do that.

Randy Orton made his entrance after being invited to the ring by Aldis. In a rarity, Orton walked out wearing pants(?!?) along with a hooded sweatshirt. Orton said he could tell by the look in Aldis’s eyes that he took what happened personally.

Orton said Aldis can’t expect him to believe he didn’t see himself eating an RKO at some point. Orton recalled paying a double fine last time it happened and said he considers them even.

Orton said this is supposed to be his twentieth time working a match at WrestleMania. Orton said he needs his match, even if that means Aldis ditches the suit and wrestles a match. Aldis said he doesn’t need Orton’s money, he needs his respect.

Orton said Aldis has his respect and gained it a long time ago. Orton said that he can’t promise he will apologize to Mickie James after he does what he will do if he doesn’t get his WrestleMania match.

Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga made their entrance. Solo had a mic and asked Aldis to tell Orton to leave the ring. Solo said no one wants to hear Orton whine about not having a WrestleMania match. Solo said Orton is in the past, and that’s where LA Knight will end up after Jacob Fatu beats him for the U.S. Title at WrestleMania.

Orton said he was trying to be diplomatic for the first time in his career, but Solo and Tama were making him hear the voices. Orton called for them to get in the ring. The duo eventually got the better of Orton.

U.S. Champion LA Knight ran out and helped Orton clear the heels from the ring. Knight got a mic and said he took his name out of Solo’s mouth and put his fist in it. Knight said he knows Orton didn’t get enough and neither did he. Knight asked Aldis how he felt about a tag match. Aldis said he felt good about the match, which was immediately billed as the main event by Barrett…

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were shown walking backstage while Tessitore hyped the gauntlet match heading into a commercial break… [C]

Powell’s POV: You know Orton was taking the diplomacy thing seriously when he wore pants in the ring. I’d love to see Aldis get a WrestleMania match, but I have no idea if he’s ring ready on such short notice.

Highlights aired from Pat McAfee’s Big Night AHT. The event is streaming on Hulu…

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were seated at ringside for the gauntlet match. Lyra Valkyria and Bayley made their entrance as the first entrants in the gauntlet match. Valkyria stopped and signed a fan’s sign. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark came out to the Pure Fusion Collective entrance…

1. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Lyra Valkyria and Bayley vs. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark vs. Michin and B-Fab vs. Piper Niven and Alba Fyre vs. Natalya and Maxxine Dupri in a gauntlet match for a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania. The first leg of the match was Bayley and Valkyria vs. Baszler and Stark. Baszler was on the offensive when Valkyria tackled her and rolled into a pin for a three count.

Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark were eliminated by Lyra Valkyria and Bayley in 3:20.

Natalya and Maxxine Durpi made their entrance. [C]