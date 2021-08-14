WWE SummerSlam lineup: Eight matches officially advertised

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following match for the SummerSlam event that will be held on Saturday, August 21 in Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium.

-Roman Reigns vs. John Cena for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg for the WWE Championship.

-Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-Edge vs. Seth Rollins.

-Nikki ASH vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio for the Smackdown Tag Titles.

-Sheamus vs. Damian Priest for the U.S. Championship.

-Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal.

Powell’s POV: WWE officially announced the McIntyre vs. Mahal match since our previous update. They also seem to be working toward AJ Styles and Omos vs. Randy Orton and Riddle for the Raw Tag Titles, but that match has yet to be officially announced.