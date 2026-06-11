AEW Forbidden Door lineup: The card for the next pay-per-view event

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Forbidden Door pay-per-view event that will be held on Sunday, June 28, in San Jose, California, at SAP Center.

-Will Ospreay vs. Swerve Strickland in the men’s Owen Hart Cup tournament final for a shot at the AEW World Championship at All In

-The women’s Owen Hart Cup tournament final for a shot at the AEW Women’s Championship at All In

-MJF, Kevin Knight, and four wrestlers TBA vs. Mark Briscoe and five wrestlers TBA in a six-on-six cage match (Briscoe gets a shot at the AEW World Championship if his team wins)

-Kenny Omega vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Powell’s POV: The winners of the men’s and women’s Owen Hart Cup tournaments will earn world championship matches at the AEW All In pay-per-view on August 30 in London, England, at Wembley Stadium. AEW pay-per-view events are priced at $49.99 (or $39.99 via HBO Max). Join me for my live review of Forbidden Door starting with the main card (I’ll probably still be covering the TNA Slammiversary pay-per-view or doing the audio review during the Forbidden Door pre-show). Jake Barnett will be on vacation, so I will fly solo with a Forbidden Door audio review that will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).