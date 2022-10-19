What's happening...

10/19 Dot Net Weekly audio show: Barnett and Powell on Hangman Page’s concussion, Chris Jericho’s new AEW deal, Ace Steel reportedly released by AEW, ROH Final Battle, Bray Wyatt’s WWE Smackdown return, NXT Halloween Havoc predictions and storyline build grades, AEW Dynamite discussion

October 19, 2022

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jake Barnett and Jason Powell co-host Dot Net Weekly: Hangman Page’s concussion, Chris Jericho’s new AEW deal, Ace Steel reportedly released by AEW, ROH Final Battle, Bray Wyatt’s WWE Smackdown return, NXT Halloween Havoc predictions and storyline build grades, AEW Dynamite discussion, and more (100:23)…

