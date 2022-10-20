Impact Wrestling coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Chavo Guerrero Jr., Steve Anthony, Scott Hall

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Heath and Rhino for the Impact Tag Team Titles. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays, as our my Impact Hit Lists and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with A as the majority grade in our post show poll with 47 percent of the vote. B finished second with 36 percent. I gave the show a B+ grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a majority vote B grade from 48 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 24 percent of the vote. A finished a close third with 23 percent. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Chavo Guerrero Jr. is 52.

-Steve Anthony is 45.

-The late Scott Hall was born on October 20, 1958. He died at age 63 on March 14, 2022.