Dot Net Awards: 2022 Best Babyface

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dot Net readers were allowed a single vote per day for each of the 2022 awards categories. The following are the results of our poll for Best Babyface. Thanks to everyone who took part in the voting.

1. Cody Rhodes (19 percent)

2. Jon Moxley (19 percent)

3. Kevin Owens (9 percent)

4. Josh Alexander (7 percent)

5. Drew McIntyre (6 percent)

Others (39 percent)

Powell’s Notes: What a difference a year makes. Damn near everyone thought Cody needed to turn heel while he was still in AEW, but a move to WWE changed everything. Cody topped Jon Moxley by just a single vote to bring home the award. Kevin Owens started the year as a heel, but he did enough as a babyface to earn the third spot. I’m happy to see Josh Alexander crack the top five. Impact doesn’t have as many viewers as WWE or AEW, but Alexander has done good work as the face of the company. Drew McIntyre is a terrific babyface and his year peaked with his performance at the Clash at the Castle event. Last year’s top five finishers “Hangman” Adam Page, Big E, Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and Bianca Belair all failed to make the list. Big E was sidelined by injury, but it’s interesting that the other four failed to crack the top five.