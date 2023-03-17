What's happening...

03/17 Moore’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus for an Intercontinental Title shot at WrestleMania 39, Sami Zayn confronts Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes appears, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio vs. Zelina Vega and Santos Escobar

March 17, 2023

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus for an Intercontinental Title shot at WrestleMania 39, Sami Zayn confronts Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes appears, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio vs. Zelina Vega and Santos Escobar, and more (34:35)…

Click here for the Click here to stream or download the March 17 WWE Smackdown audio review.

