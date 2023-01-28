Dot Net Awards: 2022 Best Heel

Categories2022 Awards AWARDS NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dot Net readers were allowed a single vote per day for each of the 2022 awards categories. The following are the results of our poll for Best Heel. Thanks to everyone who took part in the voting.

1. MJF (40 percent)

2. Roman Reigns (34 percent)

3. Bully Ray (3 percent)

4. Tie – Sami Zayn and Dominik Mysterio (3 percent each)

Others (20 percent)

Powell’s Notes: While our Best Babyface Award voting led to an entirely new top five finishers compared to 2021, the Best Heel Award was a repeat from last year with MJF and Roman Reigns dominating the voting and once again finishing first and second. Bully Ray’s late year work in Impact Wrestling was stellar and was enough to land him in third place by a single vote. Is Sami Zayn a heel? Technically, yes, though I suspect he would have generated more votes had I put him in the babyface category. Good for Dominik Mysterio, who stepped out from his father’s large shadow by emerging as a really fun heel act.