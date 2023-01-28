Dot Net Awards: 2022 Best Tag Team

Categories2022 Awards AWARDS NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dot Net readers were allowed a single vote per day for each of the 2022 awards categories. The following are the results of our poll for Best Tag Team. Thanks to everyone who took part in the voting.

1. Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso (35 percent)

2. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler (33 percent)

3. “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens (12 percent)

4. “Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin (5 percent)

5. Tie – Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe and “RKBro” Randy Orton and Matt Riddle (3 percent each)

Others (9 percent)

Powell’s Notes: The Usos took home the top spot for the second year in a row, winning two team race over 2020 winners FTR. Will we see a match between these teams in 2023? The Acclaimed seemed to overtake FTR as the most popular tag team in AEW by the end of the year, though some of that has to do with how infrequently FTR were booked in actual tag team matches on AEW television. Nevertheless, it’s been cool to see The Acclaimed come into their own. Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin had a terrific year in Impact. I can’t help but wonder how much higher Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe would have finished had they been allowed to appear on AEW television.