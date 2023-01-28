Dot Net Awards: 2022 Best Match

Categories2022 Awards AWARDS NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dot Net readers were allowed a single vote per day for each of the 2022 awards categories. The following are the results of our poll for Best Match. Thanks to everyone who took part in the voting.

1. Gunther vs. Sheamus for the Intercontinental Title at WWE Clash at the Castle (22 percent)

2. Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins in a Hell in a Cell match at WWE Hell in a Cell (19 percent)

3. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe in a double dog collar match for the ROH Tag Titles at ROH Final Battle (10 percent)

4. Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at WWE SummerSlam (7 percent)

5. Tie – “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe in a best of three falls match for the ROH Tag Titles at ROH Death Before Dishonor, Josh Alexander vs. Mike Bailey for the Impact World Championship on the December 8 Impact TV show (6 percent each)

Others (30 percent)

Powell’s Notes: What an eclectic batch of sensational matches. Gunther took the top spot for his awesome slug fest with Sheamus after his match with Ilja Dragunov finished second in 2021. Cody Rhodes’ inspirational performance with a torn pec suffered prior to his match with Seth Rollins made for an amazing moment that had viewers hanging on every movement. Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar was one of the best spectacle matches I’ve seen. Lesnar using a tractor to tip the ring on its side made for one of the most memorable images of year. The Josh Alexander vs. Mike Bailey match was a 59-minute classic. I saved the Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe matches for last. I love great tag team wrestling and their trilogy on the ROH events was magical.