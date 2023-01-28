Dot Net Awards: 2022 Best Male Pro Wrestler

Categories2022 Awards AWARDS NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dot Net readers were allowed a single vote per day for each of the 2022 awards categories. The following are the results of our poll for Best Male Pro Wrestler. Thanks to everyone who took part in the voting.

1. Roman Reigns (22 percent)

2. Jon Moxley (15 percent)

3. Bryan Danielson (11 percent)

4. Seth Rollins (9 percent)

5. Tie – Will Ospreay and Sami Zayn (7 percent each)

Others (29 percent)

Powell’s Notes: Roman Reigns took home the top spot after finishing second to Bryan Danielson in 2021. They were the only two wrestlers to make the top five in both years, as Kenny Omega, Adam Page, and Josh Alexander failed to make the top five in 2022. Jon Moxley had the biggest rise, and it’s good to see Seth Rollins take his rightful spot in the top five. I can’t help but wonder how much higher Will Ospreay would have finished if New Japan Pro Wrestling had the viewership of WWE or AEW. Likewise, it’s hard to imagine Kazuchika Okada not cracking the top five if more of our readers watched his work consistently.