NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s New Year’s Evil edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller for the NXT Championship

-A 20-woman battle royal for a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship

-Julius Creed and Brutus Creed vs. “Indus Sher” Veer Mahaan and Sanga

-Dijak vs. Tony D’Angelo

-Charlie Dempsey vs. Hank Walker

-“Pretty Deadly” Kit Wilson and Elton Prince face three teams in a gauntlet match for a future shot at the NXT Tag Teams Titles

Powell’s POV: The winner of the battle royal will challenge Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship at the NXT Vengeance Day event on February 4. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).