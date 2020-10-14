WWE Smackdown poll results for night one of the WWE Draft

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The October 9 edition of Friday Night Smackdown finished with B as the majority grade with 24 percent of the vote in our weekly post show poll. F finished second with 22 percent of the vote, and C and D finished tied for third with 20 percent each.

Powell’s POV: I gave the show a C grade thanks in part to the draft feeling uneventful. The reader voting was really spread out, as A scored 18 percent, and D finished with 16 percent. You can vote in our post show polls after WWE Raw, NXT, AEW Dynamite, WWE Friday Night Smackdown, and pay-per-views immediately following each show. Thanks to everyone who took part in the voting.



