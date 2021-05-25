Adnan Virk comments on his departure from WWE

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former WWE Raw play-by-play voice Adnan Virk addressed his departure from the company on Tuesday via social media. “Thanks to @WWE for a wonderful opportunity,” Virk wrote on Twitter. “The weekly travel along with my other jobs was a grind for me and my family. Am grateful to everyone with the company especially @WWEGraves and @ByronSaxton for being such fantastic teammates.”

Powell’s POV: Virk scores points for being classy on his way out the door, but he had to know that the travel was going to be an issue when he agreed to take the job. It was a big reach for WWE to take a guy who clearly wasn’t a passionate fan of the product and had never called a pro wrestling match and thrust him into the lead role on Raw. There’s still no official word on whether Tom Phillips will return as the Raw play-by-play voice or if WWE will go in a different direction.