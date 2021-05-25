Buff Bagwell arrested over alleged hit and run

CategoriesMISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Longtime pro wrestler Marcus “Buff” Bagwell was arrested in Cobb County, Georgia over the weekend for an alleged hit and run. Bagwell is facing five misdemeanor violations, including giving false information to a law enforcement officer and an open container violation. Read more at TMZ.com.

Powell’s POV: Bagwell was also involved in an automobile accident last year. If the guy needs help, here’s hoping that he will seek it.