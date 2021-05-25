Watts discusses his WWE Tough Enough experience and what worked against him, working AEW Dark with Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus, UWN putting Prime Time Live pay-per-views on hold

CategoriesInterview Highlights MISC News

“Andrew Thompson Interviews” with guest Watts

Watts on United Wrestling Network putting Prime Time Live shows on hold: “I think it was the only thing left to do and I think it was the right decision. I think safety and health should come first before anything else, and I think shutting down operations isn’t the fun decision to make but it’s the right one so I fully support that.”

His AEW Dark appearance and working with Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus again: “For me, I was really happy when I found out I was working with them [Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus], just because like you said, we were familiar with each other and we knew we could do some hot work out there, so I think a load was lifted off of my shoulders once it was like, ‘Okay, I’m working them, sweet.’ I’m familiar with them and they’re from L.A. and stuff so it was cool. We just do what we would do there but just do it here, you know? And honestly, that would’ve been the case for lots of members on that roster [AEW]. Lots of people there I’ve been on shows with and worked and stuff so like, that’s the environment that someone could succeed in is when you’ve worked them already prior, you know? The match was fun. Bless those guys, they gave us a lot of offense in that match and most of the time, extras don’t really get that and so they did us a favor there, and we went out there and put on some fun stuff.”

Being a part of the 2011 WWE Tough Enough show/not liking the reality TV aspect: “Yeah, part of my problem was I didn’t want to do any of the reality TV bullshit. I didn’t wanna do it. I wasn’t there for the reality TV and I think I screwed myself by saying that a lot to the producers, going, ‘I don’t wanna be on this stupid reality show. I just wanna get my contract.’ But, yeah, I don’t think anyone could go in a situation like that and not be like, ‘What is going on in here?’ With just the, like you said, the competition aspect and the reality show aspect, it’s just two massive, heavy forces colliding and there’s no way you can prepare for something like that. You just got to do it.”

Why he feels he didn’t fit in Lucha Underground: “I did some extra bits for them [Lucha Underground], some security bits. My problem was I was like double the size of everybody there so it was really tough to — and they had Luchasaurus there, and I don’t know. There wasn’t a big market for me there so, which is fine. But it was still fun though. They put on a great show.”