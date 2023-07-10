WWE Raw preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.
-Cody Rhodes delivers a special message to Brock Lesnar
-Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle vs. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci
-Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark
-Logan Paul and Ricochet meet face-to-face
-Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Miz in a No DQ match
-Chad Gable and Otis hold a graduation ceremony for Maxxine Dupri
Powell's POV: Raw will be held in Buffalo, New York at KeyBank Center.
