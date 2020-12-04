NXT Takeover WarGames, WWE Smackdown, NJPW Strong, and WWE 205 Live coverage, Hiromu Takahashi, Sylvester Terkay, Brooke Adams, Viktor of The Ascension, King Curtis Iaukea

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT Takeover WarGames will be held on Sunday in Orlando, Florida at the Capital Wrestling Center (a/k/a WWE Performance Center). The show features a pair of WarGames matches. Join John Moore for his live review of Takeover beginning with the pre-show at 5:30CT/6:30ET and the main card begins at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net Members will hear an exclusive audio review after the show.

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live tonight from Orlando, Florida at Amway Center. The show includes the Murphy vs. King Corbin rematch. Join me for my weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review later tonight.

-NJPW Strong streams tonight on the New Japan World at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings along with his audio reviews for Dot Net Members.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s written reviews are typically available on Friday nights, and his audio reviews for Dot Net Members are available by Saturday morning.

-I have scrapped the “next scheduled dates” section temporarily. With COVID-19 numbers surging, there is no reason to think that American companies will be holding events with fans present in the near future.

Birthdays and Notables

-Sylvester Terkay is 50.

-Viktor (Eric Thompson) of the Ascension tag team is 40.

-Brooke Adams is 36. She worked as Brooke Tessmacher in TNA.

-Hiromu Takahashi is 31.

-Curtis Iaukea died on December 4, 2010 at age 73.