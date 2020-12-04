NJPW Strong preview: Elimination tag match and two additional matches advertised for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.
-Brody King, David Finlay, Juice Robinson, ACH, and Karl Fredericks vs. Kenta, Jay White, Tanga Loa, Tama Tonga, and Hikuleo in an elimination match.
-Alex Zayne vs. Balek Christian.
-The DKC vs. Sterling Riegel
Powell’s POV: NJPW Strong streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written review and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings.
