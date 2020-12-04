NJPW Strong preview: Elimination tag match and two additional matches advertised for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-Brody King, David Finlay, Juice Robinson, ACH, and Karl Fredericks vs. Kenta, Jay White, Tanga Loa, Tama Tonga, and Hikuleo in an elimination match.

-Alex Zayne vs. Balek Christian.

-The DKC vs. Sterling Riegel

Powell's POV: NJPW Strong streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on New Japan World.