What's happening...

NJPW Strong preview: Elimination tag match and two additional matches advertised for tonight’s show

December 4, 2020

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-Brody King, David Finlay, Juice Robinson, ACH, and Karl Fredericks vs. Kenta, Jay White, Tanga Loa, Tama Tonga, and Hikuleo in an elimination match.

-Alex Zayne vs. Balek Christian.

-The DKC vs. Sterling Riegel

Powell’s POV: NJPW Strong streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written review and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.