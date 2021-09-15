AEW Dynamite preview: The card for tonight’s TNT show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of the AEW Dynamite television show.

-Adam Cole vs. Frankie Kazarian.

-Jade Cargill vs. Leyla Hirsch.

-Darby Allin vs. Shawn Spears.

-Bryan Danielson addresses AEW Champion Kenny Omega.

-CM Punk serves as a guest color commentator.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center and AEW will also tape next week’s Rampage. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Dynamite every Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members. AEW has also announced Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black, and MJF vs. Brian Pillman Jr. for next week’s Dynamite in New York.

We are looking for reports from this week’s AEW event in Newark, New Jersey. If you are going to this show or another upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com