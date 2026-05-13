ROH Special Episode results (5/12): Mistico, Mascara Dorada, Michael Oku, AR Fox, and El Phantasmo vs. Blake Christian, Lee Johnson, Jay Lethal, Nick Wayne, and Kip Sabian

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub Special Episode No. 7

Taped at various locations

Streamed May 12, 2026, on YouTube.com

Results courtesy of Cagematch.net

1. Alec Price and Jordan Oliver defeated “Spanish Announce Project” Angelico and Serpentico

2. Lance Archer beat Trip Jordy

3. ROH Women’s Pure Champion Deonna Purrazzo defeated Haven Harris in a Proving Ground match

4. Evil Uno over Vaughn Vertigo

5. Satnam Singh beat Nick Ruiz and Dave Dutra in a handicap match

6. Blake Christian, Lee Johnson, Jay Lethal, Nick Wayne, and Kip Sabian (w/Mother Wayne) defeated Mistico, Mascara Dorada, Michael Oku, AR Fox, and El Phantasmo