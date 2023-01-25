1/25 AEW Dynamite results: Barnett’s live review of Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal, Darby Allin vs. Buddy Matthews for the TNT Title, Bryan Danielson vs. Brian Cage, Ricky Starks and Action Andretti vs. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara, Toni Storm vs. Ruby Soho, “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry and Hook vs. Ethan Page and Matt Hardy

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 174)

Lexington, Kentucky at Rupp Arena

Aired live January 25, 2023 on TBS

The Dynamite introduction video aired and Judas was playing as the show went on the air. Chris Jericho made his entrance with Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia. Jericho and Garcia pulled off their break away pants to reveal matching JAS Red Leather pants. Action Andretti made his entrance next, followed by Ricky Starks.

1. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara vs. Action Andretti and “Absolute” Ricky Starks: Guevara and Andretti started the match. Garcia watched from the outside, and Excalibur mentioned that Menard and Parker were in the building. There were some acrobatic reversals to start, and both men ended up in a superhero pose staring at one another. Guevara gained control and drop kicked Andretti to the floor off the apron. He mocked him and played to the crowd, and then followed him out to the floor.

Sammy played to the crowd after throwing Andretti into the ring, which gave Andretti time to hit the ropes and dive to the floor. Garcia managed to get in the way of the dive. Sammy then dove on Andretti and took him out in return. Back in the ring, Andretti landed a standing spanish fly, which led to both men tagging out. Starks entered with Jericho and chopped him repeatedly. Jericho regrouped and jumped at Starks from the second rope, but got caught instead. Starks knocked Sammy from the apron and then strutted along the top rope. Guevara pulled him off the top rope with a cutter.

Jericho made a cover and got a near fall. He then landed a back suplex on Starks and made an insulting pose cover for a one count. Guevara tagged bad in and landed a body slam, and then attempted another insulting cover. Jericho and Guevara then landed a double shoulder block and struck a pose for the crowd. Starks rocked Guevara with a kick and then scramble for a tag out to Andretti.

He entered the match and took out both Guevara and Jericho with a backbreaker and neckbreaker combo. He then dove on both men on opposite ends of the ring when they rolled to the floor. Ricky Starks landed a nasty DDT on Guevara while the ref was unaware, and then Andretti covered for a two count. Starks tagged in and landed a spear on Jericho, but Guevara broke it up. Starks cleared him from the ring, but Jericho rolled him up for a two count. Jericho attempted a Codebreaker, but Starks caught him and landed a Ligerbomb for a close near fall.

Andretti tagged in and attempted a split legged moonsault, but Jericho got the knees up. Guevara tagged in and landed a running knee strike. He went for a GTH, but Andretti got free and landed an enziguri. Starks sent Jericho into the ring post on the floor. Andretti landed a poison rana and a spin out neckbreaker for a near fall. Starks landed a Roshambo on Jericho on the floor. The ref was distracted, allowing Garcia to use Jericho’s baseball bat on Andretti. Guevara landed a GTH on Andretti and got the win.

Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara defeated Action Andretti and Ricky Starks at 14:38

After the match, Excalibur ran through tonight’s card. The Main Event will be Mark Brisco and Jay Lethal, Brian Cage will face Bryan Danielson, and Toni Storm will face Ruby Soho. We then saw an emotional video tribute to Jay Briscoe that went through some of his career and family life highlights. It was a very well done tribute. After the video, the arena went dark, and Buddy Matthews made his entrance with Julia Hart…[c]

My Take: A solid opening match, and everybody worked hard. I can’t say I care much about the feud at this point, and I think the JAS has pretty much run its course. The Tribute to Jay Briscoe was wonderful and I’m glad the network relented and gave AEW an opportunity to honor him.

Darby Allin made his entrance after the break. He was accompanied by Sting.

2. Darby Allin w/Sting vs. Buddy Matthews w/Julia Hart for the TNT Championship Open Challenge: Buddy Matthews took off a black mask to reveal face paint similar to Darby’s on the opposite side of his face. Matthews landed a running knee strike and then tossed into the barricades on the floor. He the attempted a Soccer Kick from the apron, but Darby caught it and pulled him to the ground.

Darby then went for a dive, but Matthews caught him and slammed him into the ring apron. He then swung him into the barricade by his legs. Buddy then picked up Darby for a powerbomb, but it was reversed into a head scissors into the apron. Matthews recovered and managed to hurt the knee of Darby by pulling the ring skirt out from under him. He then landed a Meteora on the ring apron. Darby fired back with an over the shoulder Stunner, followed by a Coffin Drop from the ring out to the floor.

The lights suddenly went out and Brody King and Malakai Black were on the ring ramp. Ortiz ran down and smashed King with a Kendo Stick, while Sting took out Malakai with his bat. In the ring, Matthews slammed Darby with a running liger bomb for a close near fall…[c]

During the break, Matthews had Allin on his back, and took a run and somersaulted into the turnbuckles to break free of Darby. He then placed Darby on his shoulders, but Darby reversed out with punches and a poison rana. Buddy rolled outside, and Darby smashed him into the barricade repeatedly. He then landed a crucifix bomb in the ring for a close near fall.

Both men traded strikes. Darby went for a Code Red but couldn’t make it happen. Buddy fired back with a Buckle Bomb and a stomp for a close near fall. Buddy then put Darby in a pump handle, but Darby reversed into a two count. He then followed up with a Code Red for another close near fall. Darby then attempted a coffin drop, but Buddy swept his legs out from under him and landed a chop.

Buddy went up the turnbuckles for a superplex, but Darby reversed into a reverse DDT. Darby covered, but Buddy’s foot was uner the ropes. He went up top again, and Matthews tried to pull him down but got kicked in the face for his trouble. Darby then landed a Coffin Drop and got the win.

Darby Allin defeated Buddy Matthews at 12:48 to retain the TNT Championship

After the match, Tony Schiavone went to the ring and recalled Darby’s recent win streak against top competition. Samoa Joe appeared on the big screen and told him that he would take everything from him. He said Darby stole that title from him, and the King of Television was coming to take it back. Joe said that he will come to realize winning that Championship was the worst mistake of his career, and said the King has spoken.

Excalibur then introduced a video about Adam Cole and his recent return to the ring. Cole said he’s not where he wants to be yet, and he doesn’t know exactly when that will be, but he promised it was coming soon. The Hardy’s music played, but it was interrupted quickly by Ethan Page. He said he was the star of the team, and they all agreed it would be his music. Stokely Hathway told Isiah Kassidy to put his chain on. Page cued up his own music. Jungle Boy and Hook were out next.

3. Hook and Jungle Boy vs. Matt Hardy and Ethan Page: They all came to a standoff early, and Page bailed out of the ring. Hook followed Page outside, who set up for an Ego’s Edge on Hook. Perry dove on Page on the floor as Hook slipped out. Hardy and Page doubled up on Jungle Boy and delivered a double vertical suplex…[c]

My Take: Man, these guys just do not give you a moment to breathe on this show. Allin and Matthews had a hell of a match, but I never really bought the idea that the title was in danger, which is a shame. Samoa Joe sticking with the King of Television bit seems beneath him, but his promo struck a good tone and managed to avoid 80s screaming Joe mode.