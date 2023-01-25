What's happening...

01/25 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 242): Brian Fritz on the WWE Royal Rumble with match predictions and dark horse candidates to win the Rumble matches, expected direction for WrestleMania

January 25, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Brian Fritz returning to preview the WWE Royal Rumble with match predictions, dark horse candidates to win the Rumble matches, the expected direction for WrestleMania, thoughts on Raw XXX, and more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 242) and guest Brian Fritz.

