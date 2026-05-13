Former WWE wrestler Ridge Holland on working with Roman Reigns, differences in working for Vince McMahon compared to Paul Levesque

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following are highlights from former WWE wrestler Luke Menzies’ (f/k/a Ridge Holland) interview with F4Wonline. Check out the interview recap via F4Wonline.com.

On the difference between working for Vince McMahon and Paul Levesque: “I think the main thing was that around Vince and around that kind of the systems he had in place, there was a lot of kind of like people walking on eggshells. Just from how he liked everyone to be pretty high-strung in a really competitive environment. But when Triple H took over, it was more like just relax, and you could kind of more or less just take a deep breath and be yourself. And I think everyone felt a little bit more comfortable, if that’s the right term. Just a little bit more comfortable.”

On Roman Reigns: “We’ve been in a couple of six-man tags, and then obviously the War Games match. But he’s a huge star. He’s super cool behind the scenes. He just does his thing, you know? He is the marquee. His face is on the, you know, everything. So he carries himself like a star. He is a star. He performs like a star. He’s the man. Every encounter that I had with Roman Reigns, although fleeting, they were all positive. He was a cool guy.”

Powell’s POV: Holland announced on October 13, 2025, that he had been informed WWE would not be renewing his contract. He suffered a Lisfranc injury during a September 27, 2025, match against Moose while on loan to TNA. Holland had neck surgery on November 24. He was medically cleared to return to the ring last month. Menzies has not wrestled since September 27, 2025, but he announced via Instagram that he will be wrestling for the National Wrestling League on August 9 and October 10.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)