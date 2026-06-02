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Finn Balor traded to WWE Smackdown

June 2, 2026

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Finn Balor has been traded to Smackdown. Byron Saxton mentioned the move while interviewing Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh during a Raw commercial break. There was no mention of who is moving to Raw in exchange for Balor.

Powell’s POV: Imagine the reaction if any major sports league only informed a portion of its audience about a trade. Apparently, the storyline of Balor trying to talk Roxanne Perez into leaving Judgment Day has been scrapped. Balor’s split from the faction led to a whopping three matches with JD McDonagh and one with Dominik Mysterio.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)

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Readers Comments (1)

  1. Tom June 2, 2026 @ 12:10 pm

    THANK GOD!
    They need to fill these remaining three hour shows!
    Lol

    Reply

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