Finn Balor traded to WWE Smackdown

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Finn Balor has been traded to Smackdown. Byron Saxton mentioned the move while interviewing Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh during a Raw commercial break. There was no mention of who is moving to Raw in exchange for Balor.

Powell’s POV: Imagine the reaction if any major sports league only informed a portion of its audience about a trade. Apparently, the storyline of Balor trying to talk Roxanne Perez into leaving Judgment Day has been scrapped. Balor’s split from the faction led to a whopping three matches with JD McDonagh and one with Dominik Mysterio.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)