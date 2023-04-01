Pruett’s WrestleMania 39 Live Blog: Thoughts from the WM39 press box on The Usos vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles, Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley for the Smackdown Women’s Title, Austin Theory vs. John Cena for the U.S. Title, Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio, Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul

By Will Pruett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@itswilltime)
WrestleMania 39 Night One
Inglewood, California at SoFi Stadium
Streamed April 1, 2023 on Peacock and pay-per-view
The stage for this show is glorious. Even in the daylight, the rotating posters, massive production setup, and video light up staircase all look stunning. WWE production continues to knock it out of the park with big event stages. You will also notice the sections just about the stage are seated. This show is super sold out.
