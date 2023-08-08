NXT TV preview: Rey Mysterio to appear on tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee for the NXT North American Championship

-Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams

-Noam Dar vs. Tyler Bate for Dar’s NXT Heritage Cup trophy

-Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner

-Mustafa Ali vs. Axiom

-Blair Davenport vs. Kelani Jordan

-Ivy Nile vs. Kiana James

-NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton appears

Powell’s POV: Rey Mysterio will be in the corner of Dragon Lee, while Rhea Ripley will be in Dom-Dom’s corner. NXT will be live from the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).