NXT TV preview: Rey Mysterio to appear on tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.
-Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee for the NXT North American Championship
-Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams
-Noam Dar vs. Tyler Bate for Dar’s NXT Heritage Cup trophy
-Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner
-Mustafa Ali vs. Axiom
-Blair Davenport vs. Kelani Jordan
-Ivy Nile vs. Kiana James
-NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton appears
Powell’s POV: Rey Mysterio will be in the corner of Dragon Lee, while Rhea Ripley will be in Dom-Dom’s corner. NXT will be live from the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
