WWE Ladies’ Night on FS1, Impact Wrestling on AXS, AEW Dark, poll results for NXT, AEW Dynamite, and WWE Smackdown, Nikki Cross, Brutus Beefcake, Orlando Jordan, Angelo Savoldi, Axl Rotten

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-FS1 will air a three-block of WWE themed shows tonight beginning at 7CT/8ET. The advertised shows are the WWE 24 on Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair’s eight greatest matches, and the WWE 24 piece on Becky Lynch.

-WWE Backstage airs tonight at 10CT/11ET on FS1 with host Renee Young and Paige, Ember Moon and Beth Phoenix rounding out the all women’s panel edition.

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with night one of the two episode Rebellion themed shows. Tonight’s episode includes Ken Shamrock vs. Sami Callihan. John Moore will be reviewing tonight’s show and next week’s show live as it airs on AXS. My members’ exclusive audio review and Hit List will be available on Wednesday.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Penelope Ford vs. Anna Jay is one of the two matches. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.

-Friday Night Smackdown on Fox finished with an B as the majority grade with 34 percent of the vote. C finished second with 20 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade (using the empty venue curve) for what turned out to be a newsworthy show thanks to the tag title change, the announcement of the climb the corporate ladder matches, and the MITB qualifying matches.

-AEW Dynamite scored an B grade from the majority of the voters in our post show poll with 34 percent of the vote. A finished second with 25 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade, in part because the main event felt overhyped.

-The NXT on USA Network show produced an B grade from 37 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 35 percent. I gave the show an B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Brutus Beefcake (Ed Leslie) is 63.

-Orlando Jordan is 46.

-Nikki Cross (Nicola Glencross) is 31.

-The late Angelo Savoldi (Mario Louis Fornini, Sr.) was born on April 21, 1914. He died at age 99 on September 20, 2013.

-The late Axl Rotten (Brian Knighton) was born on April 21, 1971. He died of a heroin overdose at age 44 on February 4, 2016.



ROH wrestler Mark Haskins discusses why he feels like Brock Lesnar these days, traveling to Las Vegas for the ROH events that were cancelled and the concern it created for his family, coming up through UK independent scene, and much more. Plus, in a special bonus portion, John Moore reviews the April 15 NXT television show...

