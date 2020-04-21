AEW Dark preview: Two matches announced for tonight’s online show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Norcross, Georgia at One Fall Power Factory for tonight’s AEW Dark online series.

-Anna Jay vs. Penelope Ford (w/Kip Sabian).

-Cody (w/Brandi Rhodes) vs. Joe Alonzo.

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark airs Tuesday nights at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s reviews are available Wednesday mornings.



ROH wrestler Mark Haskins discusses why he feels like Brock Lesnar these days, traveling to Las Vegas for the ROH events that were cancelled and the concern it created for his family, coming up through UK independent scene, and much more. Plus, in a special bonus portion, John Moore reviews the April 15 NXT television show...

