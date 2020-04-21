Impact Wrestling TV preview (live coverage tonight): Rebellion Night One lineup

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s Rebellion Night One television show.

-Ken Shamrock vs. Sami Callihan.

-Ace Austin vs. Willie Mack for the X Division Championship.

-Kiera Hogan vs. Kylie Rae.

-Tommy Dreamer, Rhino, and a mystery partner vs. Madman Fulton, Jake Crist, and Dave Crist.

Powell’s POV: Rebellion was originally scheduled to be a pay-per-view event. It was changed to a two-week edition of their Impact Wrestling television show. Join John Moore for his live review of Impact Wrestling Rebellion tonight and next Tuesday as the show airs on AXS TV tonight at 7CT/8ET.



