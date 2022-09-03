09/03 McGuire’s WWE Clash at the Castle audio review: Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Gunther vs. Sheamus for the Intercontinental Title, Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler for the Smackdown Women’s Title, Seth Rollins vs. Riddle, Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Colin McGuire reviews WWE Clash at the Castle: Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Gunther vs. Sheamus for the Intercontinental Title, Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler for the Smackdown Women’s Title, Seth Rollins vs. Riddle, Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai, and more (31:30)…

Click here to stream or download the September 3 WWE Clash at the Castle audio review.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.