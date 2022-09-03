WWE Clash at the Castle Polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show September 3, 2022 CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER READER POLLS Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. WWE Clash at the Castle Poll: Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls WWE Clash at the Castle Poll: Vote for the best match Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler for the Smackdown Women’s Championship Gunther vs. Sheamus for the Intercontinental Championship Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai Seth Rollins vs. Riddle Rey Mysterio and Edge vs. Finn Balor and Damian Priest pollcode.com free polls Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker. WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE Topicswwewwe clash at the castle
