ROH on HonorClub TV lineup: The lineup for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-ROH Women’s Champion Athena and ROH TV Champion Billie Starkz speak

-ROH Tag Team Champions Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. “The Outrunners” Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd in a Proving Ground match

-Blake Christian vs. AR Fox vs. The Beast Mortos

-Yuka Sakazaki vs. Leila Grey

-Taya Valkyrie in action

-Johnny TV in action

-Abadon in action

