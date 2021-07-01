What's happening...

Jim Ross addresses his “WWE Dynamite” mistake

July 1, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW play-by-play voice Jim Ross took to social media to acknowledge that he mistakenly said “WWE Dynamite” at the end of last night’s AEW Dynamite. “Yep I apparently made an untimely error tonight at shows end,” Ross wrote. “No excuses. And I’m not quitting.”

Powell’s POV: I have no doubt that everyone on social media has been totally understanding while sending supportive tweets stating that everyone makes mistakes. You know, because Twitter is such a positive and uplifting place where everyone supports everyone!!!

