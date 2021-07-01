Jim Ross addresses his “WWE Dynamite” mistake

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW play-by-play voice Jim Ross took to social media to acknowledge that he mistakenly said “WWE Dynamite” at the end of last night’s AEW Dynamite. “Yep I apparently made an untimely error tonight at shows end,” Ross wrote. “No excuses. And I’m not quitting.”
Powell’s POV: I have no doubt that everyone on social media has been totally understanding while sending supportive tweets stating that everyone makes mistakes. You know, because Twitter is such a positive and uplifting place where everyone supports everyone!!!
Yep I apparently made an untimely error tonight at shows end.
No excuses.
And I’m not quitting. 🤠
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) July 1, 2021
