What's happening...

Impact Wrestling DVR note

July 1, 2021

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The DirecTV onscreen guide lists “Sign Off” for AXS TV for all of Thursday. The guide goes back to listing regular AXS programming on Friday.

Powell’s POV: I’m not sure if this is an issue on other cable or satellite guides, but it’s worth checking if you are someone who has Impact set to record each week. Impact will not record as it normally would unless there’s an update to the onscreen guide, but you can still be set manually.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.