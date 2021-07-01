Ethan Page on the difficulty of training for his AEW debut, teaming with Scorpio Sky as the Men of the Year

CategoriesAEW News Interview Highlights

AEW Unrestricted Podcast with Ethan Page

Hosts: Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards

Ethan Page on training for his surprise debut at AEW Revolution: “I had to book private sessions in a closed down wrestling school during a pandemic, and Canada is very high restriction level, so I’m trying to manage that and have a training partner who will keep a secret.”

Page on Scorpio Sky and their Men Of The Year tag team: “If someone said, ‘Hey you and Scorpio Sky are going to be a team,’ I would have said, ‘Oh, that’s interesting,’ … and now it’s my favorite thing. I can’t even explain the chemistry we have.”

Other topics include when Page found out about his appearance and how he managed to keep the secret, the role that Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks played in his journey to AEW, his Dynamite debut against Lee Johnson, the advantages of being a 15-year vet, his natural bromance with Men of the Year tag partner Scorpio Sky, how excited he was to work with Sting, his training days, his early career matches, the evolution of his character, traveling with Michael Elgin, Karate Man, his obsession with fast food, his weekly Vlog, and his three-year-old daughter’s contribution to his Dynamite entrance.